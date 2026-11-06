Top brass from police, prisons, intelligence agencies and the civil administration here on Thursday held discussions on the formation of dedicated prison intelligence units (PIUs) and introduction of biometric systems across all the jails in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said this would help the authorities in tackling terrorists and other hardened criminals who have allegedly been carrying out their operations despite being lodged inside jails.

The meeting was chaired by the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan, officials said.

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Emphasising on robust jail administration, the L-G called for a unified coordination mechanism between the police, prisons department and intelligence agencies.