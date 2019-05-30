Toggle Menu
Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Soporehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-kashmir-police-sopore-dangerpora-encounter-5756945/

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

This is the third encounter which has taken place in the valley in the last 24 hours.

Jammu Kashmir, Sopore encounter, Sopore Kashmir, Kashmir Sopore, Dangerpora encounter Kashmir, Kashmir encounter, Kashmir news, indian express, latest news
The identities and affiliation of the terrorists are being ascertained. (Representational image)

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday.

A JK police spokesperson said that based on a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesperson said.

According to police, in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed. Police officials said their bodies have been recovered.

Advertising

“The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained,” said the police.

This is the third encounter which has taken place in the valley in the last 24 hours. Militants managed to escape in two different encounters in South Kashmir on Wednesday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uttarakhand BJP keeps Quran at party library
2 BJP trying to create Bengali, non-Bengali divide: Mamata Banerjee
3 KCR, Jagan to miss Modi's swearing-in as permission denied for landing of their aircraft in Delhi