Jammu-Kashmir Police seizes camera-fitted Chinese drone flying over Kishtwar jail

There are 101 inmates inside the Kishtwar district jail including 25 militants. Except for four Kashmiri militants, remaining are from DODA and Kishtwar districts.

In a first-ever incident of its kind, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday evening seized a Chinese drone fitted with a camera which was allegedly flying over the premises of a high-security district jail at Kishtwar.

Jail Superintendent Mohammad Iqbal said the drone crashed against one of the watchtowers of the jail and fell down at around 5.35 pm. The CRPF personnel deployed on the towers immediately cordoned the area and informed the senior jail officials and the police.

“It is a small sized drone, but it has a camera fitted in it,” said a senior police officer who wished not to be named. The matter is under investigation, he added.

