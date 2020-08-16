J&K Police registers case after communally sensitive video goes viral

have registered three separate FIRs and arrested over half a dozen people, including a revenue official and the alleged assailants.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered a case after a communally sensitive video went viral on social media in which a leader of Bharat Raksha Manch is seen speaking in derogatory language against the spiritual head of a religious community.

Assuring strict legal action against those who created or shared such content, a police spokesperson said the video seemed to have been “maliciously posted to create communal tension”. “In this incident, cognisance has been taken and an investigation launched in Pacca Danga Police Station, Jammu,” the spokesperson said and appealed to people “not to fall prey to the agenda of anti-national elements”.

Sources said that no one has been arrested in the matter so far. The FIR too does not name any accused.

In the video taken by a local news portal, the Bharat Raksha Manch leader is seen reportedly speaking against three separate incidents involving members from two different communities.

In one incident, the leader says a Naib Tehsildar allegedly committed an unnatural act with a bovine animal in Reasi district’s Arnas area. The other incident pertained to a person allegedly inflicting an injury using a sharp-edged weapon on a bovine animal.

Following these two incidents, some local youth had allegedly beaten up the son of the accused suspected to have hurt the bovine animal, police said. A video of the attack taking place in presence of a policeman had gone viral on social media.

The police, however, have registered three separate FIRs and arrested over half a dozen people, including a revenue official and the alleged assailants. Hunt is on for nearly half a dozen other accused in these cases, a senior police officer said.

When contacted, the Bharat Raksha Manch leader said the video was “tutored” in a way that it seemed he was speaking against the religious head of a community while the fact was that he was talking about the revenue official arrested by police at Arnas.

