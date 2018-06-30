J&K: One militant killed, two managed to escape encounter site in Pulwama, clarifies police

Security forces in Thumna village of Chatpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces in Thumna village of Chatpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Shesh Paul Vaid had confirmed that at least three militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, the police on Saturday clarified that only one Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed while two others managed to escape from the encounter site after opening indiscriminate firing on security personnel. The encounter with security forces took place in Thamna village of Chatpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Giving the details of the encounter, the police said in a statement, “In the encounter, the killed terrorist was identified as Sajad Ahmad Shah, a resident of Gund, Chogul District Handwara. He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was involved in a number of attacks on the security establishments and civilian atrocities.”

Police said rifle and ammunition were also seized from the site of encounter and they have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

J&K Director General of Police SP Vaid had yesterday tweeted that all three militants were eliminated by security forces.

All three terrorists eliminated. Good job boys. https://t.co/LLQM2PRDeB — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 29, 2018

After getting intel regarding the presence of militants in Thamna village, a joint patrol of the security forces launched searches in the afternoon. As the searches were in progress and security forces advanced towards a suspected house, terrorists hiding inside opened fire, the police said in a statement today.

Narrating the incident further, the police said the militants initially took few civilians hostage inside the house who were safely evacuated by the security forces later. “Initial information suggested the presence of three militants inside the house but as the final search was carried out, only one body of a terrorist was recovered. Apparently, the other militants managed to escape from the spot after opening indiscriminate firing,” the release said.

Meanwhile, in another tweet on Saturday, DGP Vaid urged the families of militants in the Valley to appeal to their sons to leave the path of violence. He promised all possible assistance, including rehabilitation for those who leave militant ranks, in his message.

Today once again I urge to the families to appeal to their boys who have taken the wrong path to leave the path of violence & come home. It is highly unfortunate & painful to see loss of life. @JmuKmrPolice promises to provide all possible assistance including rehabilitation. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 30, 2018

In another incident on Friday, one militant was killed in an encounter near Tregam area of Kupwara district in the early hours. An Army spokesperson in Srinagar said that the encounter took place around 5.30 am. Cases have been registered and investigations in both the incidents are underway.

