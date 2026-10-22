Jammu IG Tejinder Singh draws red line: Those involved in drug trade no less dangerous than terrorists

Those involved in drug trade are no less dangerous than terrorists, Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Tejinder Singh, said on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will intensify its campaign against drugs across the Jammu region, while continuing its operations targeting terror eco-system and neutralising remaining militants so as to ensure lasting peace in the Union Territory, he added.

“Those involved in the drug trade, particularly heroin coming from Pakistan, are also no less dangerous to us than terrorists,” he said.

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Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that while recruitment into terrorist groups has reduced over the past two years, efforts will continue to further improve the security situation in the region.