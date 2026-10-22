Jammu IG Tejinder Singh draws red line: Those involved in drug trade no less dangerous than terrorists

Those involved in drug trade are no less dangerous than terrorists, Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Tejinder Singh, said on Wednesday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police will intensify its campaign against drugs across the Jammu region, while continuing its operations targeting terror eco-system and neutralising remaining militants so as to ensure lasting peace in the Union Territory, he added.
“Those involved in the drug trade, particularly heroin coming from Pakistan, are also no less dangerous to us than terrorists,” he said.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that while recruitment into terrorist groups has reduced over the past two years, efforts will continue to further improve the security situation in the region.
“In the coming days, our efforts will focus on targeting the terror ecosystem and neutralising the remaining terrorists. We will also work to further improve the situation of peace and tranquillity that has prevailed over the past three decades,” Singh said at a Police Commemoration Day function.
The police would further strengthen the security grid and intensify its campaign against drugs, he added.
Paying tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the IGP said the force stood firmly with their families, describing them as an integral part of the police family.
“There can be no greater sacrifice for the country than laying down one’s life,” he said.
Singh appealed to the public to support the police in its fight against terrorism and drugs.
Referring to the emphasis laid down by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the drug issue, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of eliminating the menace by 2029.
“In the coming days, our campaign against drugs in the Jammu Zone will be intensified further. It is already progressing in that direction,” he said.
He urged people to share information on drugs through helplines or directly with the police.