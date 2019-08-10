Jammu & Kashmir: Petition in Supreme Court seeking removal of restrictions on media

Days after facing a complete internet and communications blackout, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the editor of a prominent daily from Jammu and Kashmir seeking the removal of restrictions imposed since the scrapping of the special status of the state under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two different union territories.

Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, has sought directions for the restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession, PTI reported.

The editor has sought directions for the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

“No formal orders, under which such action was taken, were communicated by the Centre and state administrators, and power and authority under which such excessive and arbitrary action was ordered is still unknown to the petitioner,” the plea said. “The communication blockade and strict restrictions on the movement of journalists resulted in a virtual blackout and media reporting and publishing was grievously impacted,” it added.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement – https://t.co/xrPM0vb2jK pic.twitter.com/cBESCabl6Y — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) August 10, 2019

The direction was sought in order to enable media personnel to practise their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Article 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of the residents of the Kashmir Valley, the petition said.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India Saturday expressed concerns over the continued shutdown in communication links in the Kashmir valley which has resulted in the curtailment of media’s freedom and ability to report fairly and accurately on current developments.