J-K’s ‘power’ struggle: Row erupts over ‘handing over’ of hydel projects to NHPC

The issue is a sore point in J&K, as the NHPC already manages six such projects across the Union Territory

The People’s Democratic Party on Thursday alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government had “handed over” two new hydropower projects to the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

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The issue is a sore point in J&K, as the NHPC already manages six such projects across the Union Territory, and the return of these projects was a major issue in the last Assembly election.

“An agreement has been signed between NHPC Ltd and JKSPDCL to develop the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II projects, with a total capacity of 500 MW. The projects will be executed under the BOOT (Build Own Operate Transfer) model for 40 years before being transferred back to the UT,” PDP legislative party leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed Para claimed. The agreement was signed on March 27, 2026, in Jammu.