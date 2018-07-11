J&K: PDD official held for siphoning off over Rs 5 Crore

The accused transferred the said amount into 22 bank accounts maintained and operated in his own name and that of his family members, the spokesman said. The accused transferred the said amount into 22 bank accounts maintained and operated in his own name and that of his family members, the spokesman said.

An official of Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) was taken into custody by Crime Branch for allegedly siphoning off Rs 5.72 crore from a government account to 22 private bank accounts belonging to him and his relatives. “Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, senior assistant in PDD, Electric Division Sumbal, has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

Acting on a complaint received against Malik, the Crime Branch sleuths found that he had fraudulently drained an amount of Rs 5.72 crore from an official account standing in the name of Executive Engineer Electric Division Sumbal. He transferred the said amount into 22 bank accounts maintained and operated in his own name and that of his family members, the spokesman said.

The accused and his family members earned Rs 43.82 lakh as interest on the siphoned off public money in these bank accounts, which have now been frozen, the spokesman said. He said a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and more arrests are likely.

