J&K panchayat polls: 71.1% turnout in state; valley witnesses highest polling at 42.5%

An overall 71.1 per cent electorate cast vote on Thursday during the fifth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said that an overwhelming 85.2 per cent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 33.7 per cent in Kashmir division. In Kashmir Valley, the highest 42.5 per cent polling was witnessed in Kupwara, followed by Budgam (34.8), Banipora (34.6), Baramulla (32.9) Ganderbal (20.3), Anantnag (10.1) and Pulwama (0.5).

In Jammu, Reasi witnessed the highest 89.1 per cent polling, followed by Jammu (88.9), Ramban (85.2), Poonch (84.5), Doda (83.3), Rajouri (82.8) and Udhampur (82).