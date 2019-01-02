J&K: Unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in Poonch district

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian side along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, even as the new year has just begun. Sources told The Indian Express that they (Pakistani troops) have been firing small arms and mortars at intermittent intervals for the last two days, adding that the firing on Wednesday morning started in Digwar sector.

The Indian Army also retaliated, they said, adding that there was no loss of life or property on the Indian side.

On Tuesday, Pakistani troops had targeted forward Indian positions and residential areas in Gulpur sector of Khari Karmara area of the district, first in the morning, and then during the evening. Former Sarpanch of Karmara village, Manzoor Ahmad, who was preparing to return home had a narrow escape as a Pakistani bullet pierced through the shutter of his shop.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and briefed him about the prevailing situation along the forward areas and the hinterland, operational preparedness of the Army for anti-insurgency and measures being taken for ensuring safety and security of people living along the LoC and the international border.

Lauding the professionalism of Army, the governor emphasized sharp vigil along the LoC and the IB and maintenance of high ethical standards during discharge of duties.