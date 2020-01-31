Jammu & Kashmir: Paharis to get 4% quota in jobs, admission in professional institutions

An Aadhaar Card or Domicile Certificate is required to avail the benefit. (Picture for representational purpose) An Aadhaar Card or Domicile Certificate is required to avail the benefit. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday approved amendments to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, in a decision aimed at rationalising the policy and giving representation to 9.6 lakh Pahari-speaking people in the Union Territory.

An official statement said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu. After reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the enactment of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, it had become imperative to rationalise the existing reservation percentage available to different categories so as to include Pahari-speaking people into the category of socially and educationally backward classes.

As per the existing rules, there is 8 per cent reservation in direct recruitment for Scheduled Castes, 10 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, two per cent for weaker and underprivileged classes, three per cent for residents of areas adjoining Line of Actual Control/ International Border, 20 per cent for residents of backward areas, besides horizontal reservation of 6 per cent for ex-servicemen and 3 per cent for persons with disabilities.

The residents of backward areas will now have 10 per cent reservation, Pahari-speaking people 4 per cent and 10 per cent quota for EWS. The SCs will continue to have 8 per cent reservation, STs 10 per cent, weaker and underprivileged classes 4 per cent, residents of areas adjoining the Line of Actual Control and the border 4 per cent, besides 6 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-servicemen and 4 per cent for persons with disabilities. The Administrative Council has directed the Social Welfare Department to redraw the reservation roster.

For claiming the benefit, a person must be a member of Pahari clan, community or tribe having distinct cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity; must be speaking Pahari language and Pahari must be his mother tongue. An Aadhaar Card or Domicile Certificate is required to avail the benefit.

For admission in professional institutions, there will be 8 per cent reservation for SCs, 10 per cent for STs, 4 per cent for residents of areas along the Line of Actual Control, 10 per cent for residents of backward areas, 4 per cent of Pahari-speaking people, 4 per cent for persons with disabilities, 10 per cent for EWS, among others.

