J&K: One held for posting communally sensitive comments on Whatsapp group

Identified as Rashid Azim of Chowkian Darhal, his comments were in reaction to a video shared on WhatsApp group, sources said. His comments had led to unrest among the minority community in the area, sources added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly posting communally sensitive comments against a minority community in border Rajouri district.

The shopkeeper was identified as Rashid Azim of Chowkian Darhal and his comments were in reaction to a video shared on a WhatsApp group, sources told The Indian Express. His comments had led to an unrest among the minority community in the area, sources added.

A case has been registered at the Rajouri police station under section 153-A of Ranbir Penal Code. Meanwhile, SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas has appealed to people to not misuse social media platforms in a negative manner by spreading hatred.

