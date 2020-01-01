J-K: 2 soldiers killed during search operation in Nowshera

The operation is still underway. The operation is still underway.

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed late Tuesday night in an encounter with militants along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The soldiers were killed during a cordon and search operation.

Confirming the same, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, a defence ministry spokesperson said that the operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, sources said that troops were carrying out searches in the area around Manawar Tawi in Kalal since Tuesday morning following inputs about the presence of some militants. The militants appeared to have sneaked into the area from across the LoC. When the searches were in progress, militants opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed.

Further details awaited.

