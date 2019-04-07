Jammu & Kashmir: Ban on traffic movement on national highway causes inconvenience to civilians

The first Sunday of the biweekly ban on civilian traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway caused severe inconvenience to people as several of them were seen pleading with security forces to let them through, news agency PTI reported.

The Jammu & Kashmir Home Department Wednesday issued an order banning the movement of civilian traffic on a 270-km stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar-Uri national highway for two days every week, Wednesdays and Sundays, in order to facilitate the movement of military convoys.

Among the affected include those carrying patients to hospitals and parents dropping their kids to tuition ahead of competitive exams next month, according to PTI.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his resentment with the move and said, “Driving to Uri I’m getting to see first-hand the extent of disruption and inconvenience that is being caused to people because of the mindless highway closure order that is in place today.”

People’s Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said her party would not allow Kashmir to be turned into an “open-air prison”. She further said, “This is Kashmir, not Palestine. We won’t allow you to turn our beloved land into an open-air prison. ‘Jis Kashmir ko khoon se seencha, woh Kashmir humara hai’.

Mehbooba Mufti said that it seems like the government admin wants to punish people by depriving them of simple things like access to roads She added that she hoped the order is revoked immediately.

The government has taken the decision to restrict traffic on the national highway in the aftermath of the recent suicide bombing of a security forces convoy in Pulwama in February, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.