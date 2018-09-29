J&K: National flag displayed upside down in BJP rally in Kathua, FIR filed

The FIR was filed against unknown persons for allegedly insulting the tricolor under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The FIR was filed against unknown persons for allegedly insulting the tricolor under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

An FIR was registered in Kathua district after the national flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally led by senior BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia, PTI reported. The FIR was filed against unknown persons for allegedly insulting the tricolor under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official was quoted as saying the news agency.

The FIR was lodged by a local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, who in his complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by Jasrotia, a former minister, and BJP candidate Rahul Dev Sharma on Thursday, the official said.

Jasrotia, who is the BJP MLA from Kathua constituency, had accompanied Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar residence to file nomination papers for ward number 19 Thursday for next month’s Urban Local Body polls.

The local body polls for the election of 4,130 sarpanches (village headmen), 29,719 panches (panchayat members) and 1,145 ward commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 10.

The police official said that Nijhawan presented a video clip purportedly showing a person, just behind the BJP legislator, holding the tricolor upside down during the procession which covered a distance of over two km. As per the FIR, the complainant said that the act was “very heinous” and hurt the “sentiments of the patriotic citizens of India”. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

