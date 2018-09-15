Jammu & Kashmir to have local body polls in four phases, starting October 8

Follow Us:
Jammu and Kashmir will have four-phased municipal polls from October 8, a senior state election official said today, reports PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir will have four-phased municipal polls from October 8, state Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra said today, reports PTI. With this announcement, Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the state, Kabra said.

Earlier, the municipal elections in the state were slated to start from October 1. The polls would be conducted in four phases from October 8 to 16. The panchayat polls, on the other hand, would be conducted in eight phases from November 8 to December 4.

Two major political parties, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have already announced that they would boycott the municipal and panchayat polls. Though the Congress is yet to take a final decision on participation or otherwise in the polls, it has said the situation is not conducive for holding polls.

