Mobile phone services in Valley to be restored in 20 days: Amit Shah to J&K delegation

Mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir would be restored in the next 15-20 days, Home Minister Amit Shah told a delegation of sarpanch (village head) and panch (panchayat member) from the state who met him on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“The Home Minister told the delegation that mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored in the next 15-20 days,” PTI quoted Zuber Nishad Bhat, a sarpanch from Harvan in Srinagar district, as saying.

Cellular services in the region were totally suspended on August 5 in the wake of Centre’s move to scrap J&K special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said 93 per cent of restrictions had been lifted from Jammu and Ladakh and stated that mobile services had also been restored in all 10 districts of Jammu.

Moreover, Amit Shah informed the delegation that village heads and panchayat members would get police security and an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each, PTI reported said.

“We have requested the home minister to provide us security and he has assured us that the administration will provide us security,” PTI quoted Mir Junaid, a sarpanch from Kupwara, as saying.

Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held last year after a gap of six years.

In the wake of Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate J&K state into two Union Territories, Kashmir was put under and unprecedented communication blackout. The government had eased restrictions in parts of the Valley, last month, by restoring landline services in some areas.