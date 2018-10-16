Jammu & Kashmir: Militants take police rifles, ammo from retired SSP’s house

A senior police official said that militants entered the home of former J&K Police SSP Sheikh Ghulam Mohammed and took away two carbine rifles and a few magazines. (File Photo) A senior police official said that militants entered the home of former J&K Police SSP Sheikh Ghulam Mohammed and took away two carbine rifles and a few magazines. (File Photo)

Suspected militants fled with two weapons belonging to security personnel posted at a retired police officer’s residence in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir late Sunday night, the police said.

On Monday, a picture of weapons emerged on social media, with some claiming that they are the ones that were taken away. Police officials said they are probing veracity of the claims.

A senior police official said that militants entered the home of former J&K Police SSP Sheikh Ghulam Mohammed and took away two carbine rifles and a few magazines.

Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan told The Indian Express that the former police officer had allowed his security to go home and weapons were kept at the residence against the “advisory”.

SSP, Budgam, Tejinder Singh said two security personnel were present in the house when the militants entered and that they are investigating the circumstances under which the militants took away the weapons. There has been no arrest in the case yet.

The Valley has witnessed several cases of attempts by militants to snatch rifles from police personnel.

