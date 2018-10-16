Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Militants take police rifles, ammo from retired SSP’s house

Jammu & Kashmir: Militants take police rifles, ammo from retired SSP’s house

The Valley has witnessed several cases of attempts by militants to snatch rifles from police personnel.

Written by Adil Akhzer | Srinagar | Published: October 16, 2018 3:15:02 am
Jammu & Kashmir, Militants take police rifles, kashmir militants, jammu and kashmir police, kashmir, police rilfes stolen, indian express A senior police official said that militants entered the home of former J&K Police SSP Sheikh Ghulam Mohammed and took away two carbine rifles and a few magazines. (File Photo)

Suspected militants fled with two weapons belonging to security personnel posted at a retired police officer’s residence in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir late Sunday night, the police said.

On Monday, a picture of weapons emerged on social media, with some claiming that they are the ones that were taken away. Police officials said they are probing veracity of the claims.

A senior police official said that militants entered the home of former J&K Police SSP Sheikh Ghulam Mohammed and took away two carbine rifles and a few magazines.

Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan told The Indian Express that the former police officer had allowed his security to go home and weapons were kept at the residence against the “advisory”.

SSP, Budgam, Tejinder Singh said two security personnel were present in the house when the militants entered and that they are investigating the circumstances under which the militants took away the weapons. There has been no arrest in the case yet.

The Valley has witnessed several cases of attempts by militants to snatch rifles from police personnel.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Buzzing Now
Advertisement