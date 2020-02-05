J&K: Two militants, 1 CRPF jawan killed in crossfire near Srinagar

This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image) This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image)

Two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in a shootout at Shalteng area near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning, police said.

IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai told The Indian Express that three persons travelling on a scooty were asked to stop at a checkpoint by the security forces. However, they opened fire in which a CRPF personnel was killed.

The security forces retaliated, killing the two militants.

This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area.

