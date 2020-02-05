J&K: Two militants, 1 CRPF jawan killed in crossfire near Srinagar

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2020 1:06:11 pm
Two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in a shootout at Shalteng area near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning, police said.
IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai told The Indian Express that three persons travelling on a scooty were asked to stop at a checkpoint by the security forces. However, they opened fire in which a CRPF personnel was killed.
The security forces retaliated, killing the two militants.
This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.