Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read

J&K: Two militants, 1 CRPF jawan killed in crossfire near Srinagar

IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai told The Indian Express that three persons travelling on a scooty were asked to stop at a checkpoint by the security forces. However, they opened fire in which a CRPF personnel was killed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2020 1:06:11 pm
jammu and kashmir, crpf jawan killed, Shalteng, srinagar crpf jawan killed, kashmir militants killed, indian army, kashmir news  This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image)

Two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in a shootout at Shalteng area near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning, police said.

IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai told The Indian Express that three persons travelling on a scooty were asked to stop at a checkpoint by the security forces. However, they opened fire in which a CRPF personnel was killed.

The security forces retaliated, killing the two militants.

This comes three days after nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement