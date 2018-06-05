Follow Us:
Jammu & Kashmir: Militants attack Army camp in Bandipora

According to PTI, the militants lobbed grenades using under-barrel grenade launchers at the Army camp, under 30 Rashtriya Rifles, around 8.30 PM.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 12:10:01 am
A senior police official said the fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively". He also confirmed that it was not a suicide attack.

A group of militants hurled grenades at an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday night. The Army camp is adjacent to Hajjan police station in the area. Police said the militants lobbed grenades using under barrel grenade launchers at the Army camp, said to be under 30 Rashtriya Rifles, around 8.30 PM.

The militants hurled grenades at the camp, adjacent to the police station, from two sides, a PTI report said. A senior police official said the fire was retaliated “heavily and effectively”. He also confirmed that it was not a suicide attack. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and combing operations have been started, the officer said adding more details were awaited.

