The number of local terrorists in the Valley has dropped to single digits, Inspector General (Kashmir) J&K Police, Sujit Kumar said on Thursday. However, he said that there cannot be a certain figure since they remain in transit. “There is one local terrorist and he has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam. He is being supported by some foreign terrorists. There are some footprints,” he said in Srinagar.

Asked about the number of terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley, the IGP said the police are tracing them “though (giving) any fixed figure will be an exaggeration”.

According to J&K Police records, 22-year-old Mohammad Lateef Bhat killed a policeman and two non-local workers in two separate attacks in South Kashmir this year.