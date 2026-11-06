Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More
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The number of local terrorists in the Valley has dropped to single digits, Inspector General (Kashmir) J&K Police, Sujit Kumar said on Thursday. However, he said that there cannot be a certain figure since they remain in transit. “There is one local terrorist and he has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam. He is being supported by some foreign terrorists. There are some footprints,” he said in Srinagar.
Asked about the number of terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley, the IGP said the police are tracing them “though (giving) any fixed figure will be an exaggeration”.
According to J&K Police records, 22-year-old Mohammad Lateef Bhat killed a policeman and two non-local workers in two separate attacks in South Kashmir this year.
He had no prior criminal antecedents before he went missing in November last year from his home.
The IG said militancy and illicit narcotics trade are deeply intertwined. “A significant portion of the narcotics trade directly fuels or supports terrorism. So this is not unfamiliar territory for us, though it is a substantial challenge.”
“The kingpins, whether operating locally or across the border, distribute illicit earnings through their networks of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under various pretexts,” he said.
He said that in its crackdown on drugs-related activities in the Valley, the J&K Police has arrested over 1,900 people in 1,651 cases this year. He also said over 1,700 kgs of contraband has been seized while one crore in cash has also been recovered.
Additionally, 567 bank accounts have also been frozen in connection with drug related activities, he said.
On questions about frequent traffic stoppages along the National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir, the IGP said national highway security protocols have been prepared based on “previous terror incidents on the highway”.
The highway remains under regular threats, he said. “IEDs are recovered around the national highway as well:, therefore, he said, the issue remains sensitive. “But it will be discussed and considered with other security forces.”