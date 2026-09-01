‘Doesn’t even cover cost of commuting’: Kashmir medical interns protest against Rs 12,000 stipend

As medical interns across Kashmir held protests seeking an enhancement of their monthly stipends, alliance partner in the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Congress, has raised the issue with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In his letter to the CM, Pradesh Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra advocated for an increase in the stipends of medical interns, highlighting that young doctors routinely work long and demanding hours, including 36-hour shifts, attending to patients and performing their duties with dedication and commitment. “Despite the demanding nature of their work and the immense workload, they continue to discharge their responsibilities in the interest of patients and public healthcare,” he said.

Karra also noted that the stipend being provided to medical interns in J&K was “considerably lower” than that offered in several other parts of the country.

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During their protests on Monday, medical interns at the Government Medical College in Srinagar said that their current stipend is just over Rs 12,000 while in other parts of the country, it is upwards of Rs 30,000.

‘We are the backbone of all hospitals’

“We are the backbone of all hospitals in J&K. We run OPDs and night shifts and yet our stipends are stuck at Rs 12,000,” Dr Anam, one of the protesting doctors, said. She said the stipends have not been revised in the last seven years.

The doctors said they have approached the government seeking a revision but have not been given an actionable response.

During their protests on Monday, medical interns at the Government Medical College in Srinagar said that their current stipend is just over Rs 12,000 while in other parts of the country, it is upwards of Rs 30,000. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) During their protests on Monday, medical interns at the Government Medical College in Srinagar said that their current stipend is just over Rs 12,000 while in other parts of the country, it is upwards of Rs 30,000. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Terming the demands of the interns as “genuine”, Karra wrote to the CM that the issue deserves “sympathetic and immediate” consideration. “Medical interns constitute an essential and integral part of our healthcare delivery system and shoulder significant responsibilities in hospitals while undergoing their compulsory internship,” he said.

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Karra also argued that the government’s “positive intervention” at this stage would not only address a legitimate concern of the medical fraternity but would also boost the morale of young doctors who are contributing significantly to the functioning of our hospitals and healthcare institutions.”

Financial implications: Health minister

Meanwhile, J&K Health minister Sakina Itoo said that the matter has been taken up and is “under process” by the government. However, she added, “There is a financial implication to this decision and this is currently under review by the Finance Department.”

She also accepted that there is a need to increase stipend for the doctors and that the government is cognizant of rising costs. “They did not, however, need to go on strike because this affects patient care,” Itoo said.

Medical interns at various hospitals have decided to continue their strike till their stipends are enhanced.

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Dr Faizan, another medical intern on protest, said, “The government needs to be sensitive to our plight. It is our right to be treated with some dignity and the demand for a better stipend is a step in that direction.” Another doctor who did not wish to be named said that for most interns, the current stipend does not even cover the cost of commuting to the hospital.

Outside Srinagar, interns at GMC Baramulla also participated in the protest on Monday. Asmat Yousuf, an MBBS student at the hospital, said, “Internship is a compulsory training but we run all routine work at the hospital, including emergency services. The current stipend of Rs 12,300 is inadequate when compared to the living costs and our other responsibilities.”