J&K: Manoj Sinha takes oath, says return of peace, development his mission

Taking oath as the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Friday said accelerating development in the Union Territory, rebuilding trust of the people in democracy, and the return of peace will be his priority.

Sinha was given the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

At a select gathering of politicians and officials, Sinha said, after the oath ceremony at Srinagar’s Raj Bhavan, “August 5 has become an important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. After years of isolation, J&K has come into the mainstream. I have been told that in the last one year development works, which were pending for a long time, have been completed. My priority is to speed it up further.

“Second, I think (I) have to rebuild the trust of the people of J&K in democracy. I want to assure you that we don’t have any specific agenda — we will not discriminate with anyone. The Constitution of India would work as Gita for us.”

While most mainstream political leaders from J&K stayed away from the oath ceremony, leaders of the Centre-backed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party— Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Zaffar Manhas— were present. Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina were among the others at the simple function. Rajya Sabha member from South Kashmir Nazir Ahmad Laway, suspended by PDP after he attended the oath ceremony of former L-G

G C Murmu, was also present.

PDP Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir said he learnt about the invitation on Friday morning. “In any case, I was not going.”

Sinha’s predecessor Murmu resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday.

Calling Jammu and Kashmir a “heaven in India”, Sinha said he will do whatever he can for the betterment of people and development of the UT. “I want to assure the people that their genuine grievances will be heard and we will try to find a way to solve them,” he said. “We could have a direct conversation with the people; we are going to start it in the coming days.” Sinha said, “There should not be any anarchy, and the terrorism should end. By creating peace and tranquility, the speed of development should increase. This is our target; this is our mission.”

After taking oath, Sinha called a meeting of bureaucrats at the Srinagar’s Civil Secretariat to review political, security and development situation of J&K.

