J-K: Man arrested along LoC in Poonch with fake currency, heroin

Police said that the accused appears to have brought the heroin and fake currency from across the LoC. The narcotics was meant for supply outside the state, they said.

The accused was handed over to the police by the Army. (Representational)

A local villager was apprehended by security personnel along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 10 lakh and two kgs of heroin near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identified as Mohammad Zaffar, sources said that he was apprehended at his native Dabsi village in Forward Balakote area which falls ahead of the barbed wire fence.

He was handed over to police party headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Padyar.

Police said that the accused appears to have brought the heroin and fake currency from across the LoC.

The narcotics was meant for supply outside the state, they said.

Balakote in Poonch’s Mendhar area has been witness to intense shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops on many occasions since last month.

