J&K: Northern Army Commander visits forward Indian posts to review operational preparedness

The general officer commanding-in-chief of the northern command, Lt General Ranbir Singh visited forward Indian posts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to review the security situation along the Line of Control and operational preparedness of troops.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander, Lt General Paramjit Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same, official sources said.

The sector has been witness to intense mortar shelling by Pakistani troops especially after Indian Air Force fighters bombed terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. On Wednesday, Pakistan Air Force fighters violated the Indian air space to target army installations.

The Northern Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and boosted their morale. He was also appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimize casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids.

The need to be prepared for effectively meeting the current emerging security challenge was also reinforced, sources said. He appreciated the preparedness of all soldiers of the Ace of Spades Division in the light of the recent operational scenario.