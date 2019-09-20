J&K: Mufti’s daughter writes to Centre on behalf of mother, seeks info on number of arrests

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Friday said that she has sent an email to the Home Secretary of Government of India seeking information, on behalf of her mother, about the number of “detentions and arrests” taken place in the state after the Centre revoked the J&K’s special status under Article 370 on August 5.

“I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response,” Iltija, who operates her mother twitter account since she was detained, said in a tweet.

Iltija said that her mother has no access to any newspaper and has not had any political briefing from any member of her party or staff. “In my meeting with her, my mother expressed concern at the number of detentions and arrests (and in particular the reports of detention of children)that have taken place in the state,” she wrote.

In a copy of her letter shared, Iltija also sought about the number of people detained or undertrials who have been moved out of state, number of people detained under Jammu Kashmir Public Safety Act and people for whom habeas corpus petition have been filed or a notice has been issued in the Jammu Kashmir High Court.

She also sought data on the number of districts or place still under prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC on behalf of her mother.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court earlier in the day had issued a notice to the J&K administration over a plea challenging the detention of children in the state. Several mainstream politicians, activists, businessman have been placed under detention or house arrest ever since the Centre revoked Article 370 that provided special status to J&K.