Saturday, August 01, 2020
Jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC

An Army jawan was killed on Saturday as Pakistani troops resorted to firing along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: August 2, 2020 1:33:15 am
During the exchange, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image)

Identifying the deceased soldier as Sepoy Rohin Kumar of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. During the exchange, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

