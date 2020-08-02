Jawan killed in Pak firing along LoC

During the exchange, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image) During the exchange, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo/ Representative Image)

An Army jawan was killed on Saturday as Pakistani troops resorted to firing along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

Identifying the deceased soldier as Sepoy Rohin Kumar of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. During the exchange, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

