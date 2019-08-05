Jammu and Kashmir News Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Srinagar; Mufti, Omar under house arrest

Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Jammu and Kashmir. Section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar and internet services have been snapped in several parts of the Valley. Mainstream party leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, have been placed under house arrest. Follow this space to track the latest news

The developments have triggered panic in the state. Top officials told The Indian Express that the government has been exploring options to modify Article 35A, which confers special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Cabinet will meet today at Lok Kalyan Marg. The Opposition is also likely to raise the issue in Parliament, with Congress demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The government order also said no public meetings or rallies would be allowed and there would be “no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”. Identity cards of service officials would be considered as movement passes in various areas.

Amid confusion over the presence of massive security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Section 144 was imposed in Srinagar late Sunday night. Mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest and mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down.

J&K leaders at the all-party meet, Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @JKNC)

Earlier Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials -- including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba -- and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, where the NSA was present.

Late evening on Sunday, after an all-party meeting which he presided at his residence, former chief minister and National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah said, “The modification, abrogation of Article 35A, 370 and unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the State would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh… All parties would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever.”

He said the leaders have sought an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “apprise them of the current situation”.

The meeting, held at Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar, was attended by, among others, NC’s Omar Abdullah, PDP’s Muzaffar Hussain Beig, and J&K People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone, IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, Congress leader Taj Mohideen and CPI(M)’s M Y Tarigami.

On Friday, an order was issued by the Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra, to tourists and Amarnath yatris in the state advising them to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.

Besides this, the state administration also suspended the Machail Mata pilgrimage on Saturday in a series of measures that have led to at least six countries issuing advisories against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, a large number of migrant labourers left Kashmir. A huge rush was witnessed at the Srinagar railway station, where labourers lined up for trains.