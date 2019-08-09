Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 LIVE News Updates: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja leave for Srinagar

Kashmir Article 370 Live News Updates: Leaders of Left parties will on Friday visit Jammu and Kashmir which has been under a clampdown since the BJP-led Modi government abrogated some provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja wrote separate letters to Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday informing him of their visit to the state and said they hoped the “administration will not create any hurdles”, news agency PTI reported.

Reaching out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday promised jobs, all-round development, transparent elections to the J&K Assembly and an end to terrorism. Saying that a new era had begun in J&K and Ladakh, he assured the people they would get the opportunity to elect their representatives transparently. “I assure you things will return to normal. People in Jammu and Kashmir will not face any difficulty in celebrating Eid. As J&K will see more and more development, I do not think it will remain Union Territory for long. Ladakh will remain the UT,” PM Modi said.

On Thursday, protests erupted in Kargil district of Ladakh following which several people were detained. Some protesters reportedly threw stones at the security forces, following which there was lathicharge and use of tear-gas. Section 144 continues to be in place across J&K.