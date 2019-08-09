Toggle Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 LIVE News Updates: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja leave for Srinagarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-kashmir-live-updates-curfew-5890761/

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 LIVE News Updates: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja leave for Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Live News Updates: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja wrote separate letters to Governor Satya Pal Malik informing him of their visit to the state and said they hoped the "administration will not create any hurdles".

jammu and kashmir, kashmir news, kashmir latest news, kashmir news today, kashmir latest news today, kashmir today news, jammu and kashmir latest news, article 370, article 370 news, jammu and kashmir situation today, jammuand kashmir live news, jammu and kashmir today news, kashmir issue, kashmir latest news, jk, jk latest news, jk live news, jk today news, jk latest news today
On Thursday, protests erupted in Kargil district of Ladakh following which several people were detained. (REUTERS)

Kashmir Article 370 Live News Updates: Leaders of Left parties will on Friday visit Jammu and Kashmir which has been under a clampdown since the BJP-led Modi government abrogated some provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja wrote separate letters to Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday informing him of their visit to the state and said they hoped the “administration will not create any hurdles”, news agency PTI reported.

Reaching out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday promised jobs, all-round development, transparent elections to the J&K Assembly and an end to terrorism. Saying that a new era had begun in J&K and Ladakh, he assured the people they would get the opportunity to elect their representatives transparently. “I assure you things will return to normal. People in Jammu and Kashmir will not face any difficulty in celebrating Eid. As J&K will see more and more development, I do not think it will remain Union Territory for long. Ladakh will remain the UT,” PM Modi said.

On Thursday, protests erupted in Kargil district of Ladakh following which several people were detained. Some protesters reportedly threw stones at the security forces, following which there was lathicharge and use of tear-gas. Section 144 continues to be in place across J&K.

Live Blog

Jammu and Kashmir news live updates: Section 144 imposed across state; Left leaders to visit today. Read the latest news and updates below.

J&K issue: Malaysia, Saudi cite UNSC resolutions, US calls for restraint

Expressing “concern”, Saudi Arabia on Thursday called for a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. Malaysia also underlined the need to respect the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions related to J&K. In their measured response, these two countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) did not take sides. Earlier, two other OIC countries — UAE and Maldives — backed India, saying that its decision on J&K was an “internal issue”. Read more here

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on Article 370.

jammu and kashmir, kashmir news, kashmir latest news, kashmir news today, kashmir latest news today, kashmir today news, jammu and kashmir latest news, article 370, article 370 news, jammu and kashmir situation today, jammuand kashmir live news, jammu and kashmir today news, kashmir issue, kashmir latest news, jk, jk latest news, jk live news, jk today news, jk latest news today

Security forces struggle with protestors and stone pelters in Kargil on Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of certain provisions of Article 370 through a Presidential Order. The order also sought to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On Tuesday, Parliament ratified the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

Justifying the government’s move, the prime minister said Pakistan was using Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism. “Over 42,000 people died. Article 370 and Article 35 (A) did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir remains in a state of lockdown since Sunday night, with heavy deployment of troops and the arrest of mainstream political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

 

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android