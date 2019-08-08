Kashmir LIVE News Updates: Modi speech on Article 370 decision likely today, Azad to visit Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 4 pm today on the government’s decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 which gave special autonomous status to Jammu-Kashmir. “It is a big day for the country. We should demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to take everyone along on this,” a source told news agency PTI about Modi’s message to the Cabinet on the morning of August 5 while approving Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad is scheduled to visit Srinagar today even as Jammu and Kashmir continued to be under security lockdown. While around 400 people were rounded up on Wednesday, sources had told The Indian Express that Azad is likely to be sent back from the airport.

The Supreme Court today refused to allow urgent hearing of a plea challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.