Three judicial officers appointed as judges at common High Court of J&K, Ladakh

Three serving judicial officers were on Friday appointed as judges of the common High Court in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pointing out that warrant of their appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said they include Vinod Chatterji Koul, Chairman of the J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Sanjay Dhar, Registrar General of the High Court, and Puneet Gupta, Member Special Tribunal, Jammu.

With this, the strength of the common High Court of both the UTs has risen to 12 against its sanctioned strength of 17 judges, which include 13 permanent and four additional judges. The nine judges who were already serving as judges at the High Court included Chief Justice Gita Mittal. Others include Rajesh Justice Bindal, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Rajnesh Oswal.

