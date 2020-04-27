Search on for bodies of four militants killed in J&K encounter

The J&K Police on Monday said that they have managed to recover only one body so far from the Kulgam encounter site, a day after they confirmed that four militants were killed in firing. (PTI Photo) The J&K Police on Monday said that they have managed to recover only one body so far from the Kulgam encounter site, a day after they confirmed that four militants were killed in firing. (PTI Photo)

The J&K Police on Monday said that they have recovered a body from the Kulgam encounter site, a day after they confirmed that four militants were killed in firing.

“Only 01 dead body recovered so far from the site of #encounter. Search is going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter on Monday morning.

The police, however, didn’t reveal the identity of the deceased.

On Sunday night, Kashmir Zone Police, in two separate tweets, said that four militants have been killed in the encounter. In the first tweet, the police tweeted, “#KulgamEncounterUpdate:02 #terrorists killed so far. 02 more #terrorists trapped. Operation going on. Further details shall follow.”

“02 more #terrorists killed. Operation still going on. Further details shall follow,” the police said in the second.

Officials had said that around 8:00 pm on Sunday, a patrolling party of joint forces was attacked by militants somewhere between the villages of Chehlan and Asthal in Kulgam district. An army official was injured in the firing, J&K Police said.

Meanwhile, the army on Monday morning said that three militants have been killed in another gunbattle with security forces in Kulgam district. The encounter broke out in Lower Munda area of Kulgam district in the morning.

“Three terrorists killed. Joint Operation in progress,”Srinagar based defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.