J&K: Encounter underway at DH Pora in Kulgam district

An encounter is underway between police personnel and militants at DH Pora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Saturday.
This is the second encounter in Kulgam this month. Four militants were killed in an earlier operation last week.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
