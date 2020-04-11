J&K: Encounter underway at DH Pora in Kulgam district

Police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier this week. (Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier this week. (Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter is underway between police personnel and militants at DH Pora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said on Saturday.

This is the second encounter in Kulgam this month. Four militants were killed in an earlier operation last week.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

