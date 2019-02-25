J&K: Deputy SP killed in Kulgam encounter with Jaish militants

A deputy superintendent of police, an Army jawan and three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Sunday.

DySP Aman Kumar Thakur, who was shot in the neck, died while being taken to hospital. The Army jawan who was killed was identified as Naib Subedar Somveer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

Officials said the encounter took place in Turigam of Kulgam during a cordon and search operation, following a tip-off. The identity of the three militants killed is yet to be ascertained.

Clashes broke out between locals and security forces soon after the encounter. Dr G M Bhat, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam said eight civilians were brought to the hospital. “We referred three to Srinagar,” he said.

A 2011-batch J&K Police Services officer, Thakur had been posted as DySP (Operations) in Kulgam, a terrorist-hit area of South Kashmir, for two years, and had led several anti-terror operations. A resident of Gogla in Doda district of the Jammu region, he had last month received the DGP’s Commendation Medal and Certificate for exemplary service.

Kumar is survived by his parents, wife and a six-year-old son.

At a wreath-laying ceremony, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said they had lost a “brave colleague”.