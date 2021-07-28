Four killed in J&K village cloudburst, nearly 35 missing

Four people were killed and nearly 35 others were reported missing as a cloudburst hit village Hinjar in Dacchan area of Kishtwar on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that police have recovered four dead bodies. Six residential houses and a ration store were also damaged. Army and police teams have rushed to the area to carry out rescue operations.

Director General of Police-cum-Commandant General Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF, V K Singh, said two women were among those killed in the incident.

“One of our SDRF teams from Kishtwar reached the affected village and two more teams are on their way from Doda and Udhampur districts. Two more SDRF teams are waiting for weather to improve to get airlifted from Jammu and Srinagar to the scene and join the rescue mission,” Singh said.

With PTI inputs