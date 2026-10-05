J&K collected Rs 114 crore from job aspirants in 3 years, but vacancies dipped

The figures shared by the government also reveal a sharp decline in the number of posts advertised by the two recruitment agencies since the Omar Abdullah regime took power in October 2024. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir’s two government recruitment agencies have collected Rs 114 crore as application fee from aspirants of different examinations over the last three years. The information was shared by the government in the J&K Assembly during the ongoing autumn session.

The figures shared by the government also reveal a sharp decline in the number of posts advertised by the two recruitment agencies since the Omar Abdullah regime took power in October 2024.

The number of posts advertised by the Public Service Commission declined from 2,586 in 2023-24 to 1,400 in 2024-25 and just 357 in the last financial year.

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The posts advertised by the SSB have also shown a sharp decline. In 2023-24, the agency had advertised 4,228 posts, which rose to 5,044 posts in 2024-25. However, the number has come down to just 1,731 in 2025-26.