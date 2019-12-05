Internet will be restored as situation becomes more normal: J&K L-G Murmu

According to him, around 2,500 projects have been reviewed, of which around 1,000 projects are on track for completion. According to him, around 2,500 projects have been reviewed, of which around 1,000 projects are on track for completion.

Speaking to reporters for the first time after taking up office, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said that internet services in Kashmir will be restored in phases as the situation becomes “more normal”.

“We are reviewing and as it [situation] becomes more normal, phase-wise we will do [internet restoration]. We have already discussed with our administration and we are taking it up,” Murmu told reporters at the Passing out cum Attestation Parade of the trainee constables in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

Asked about the release of political detainees, the L-G said, “we will let you know very soon.”

Internet services have been suspended across Kashmir valley since August 5, when the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K was scrapped and it was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Murmu added that the situation in the Valley had improved. “I think the situation is very good. It has improved very well. The police has been doing yeoman’s service and among the forces, there is a high level of coordination. Also the people’s participation is very good… people are also coming out and they are interested in development,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Murmu said, “besides ensuring law and order in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has a greater role to play in implementing the fruitful welfare schemes and programmes of the government with utmost devotion and dedication in an accelerated manner.”

On development projects, the L-G urged people to avail the schemes of the government. Saying that several projects have been listed as “languishing”, Murmu said the administration was taking all the step necessary to clear such projects.

According to him, around 2,500 projects have been reviewed, of which around 1,000 projects are on track for completion.

Nearly 950 trainee constables passed out after completing their basic recruit training at the event, the J-K police said on Wednesday.

