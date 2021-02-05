4G mobile internet services to be restored in entire J&K

The 4G internet services were shut down in the UT after the Centre abrogated the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (Express photo/File)

After 18 months of shutdown, the 4G mobile internet services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT’s Principal Secretary of Power and Information Rohit Kansal said.

“4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” Kansal said in a tweet.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

The 4G internet services were shut down in the UT after the Centre abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The UT administration had restored high-speed internet in some districts on post-paid sim services. Ahead of the UT district polls in November, rhe administration had decided to continue with high-speed internet data on postpaid mobile phones only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

The internet speed in other districts was restricted to 2G based on inputs from security agencies about terror modules trying to lure youths into terror ranks to disturb peace in the UT.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never”.