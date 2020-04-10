Watch: Indian Army targets terror launch pads after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Baramulla district’s Uri area as well, said the police. (Representational image) Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Baramulla district’s Uri area as well, said the police. (Representational image)

The Indian Army Friday said it has caused a heavy damage on terrorist launchpads as well as Pakistani army’s gun areas after an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country’s troops in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesperson said there was strong retaliation by the Indian Army to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon. “Own troops retaliated effectively and strongly. Precision targeting of Gun Areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition dump carried out. Reports of heavy damage on enemy side,” said Srinagar-based spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia. “(There are) reports of heavy damage on the enemy side,” he added.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Baramulla district’s Uri area as well, said the police.

Even as the focus of both the countries has shifted to combating coronavirus, Pakistan has been increasingly violating the ceasefire agreement with India.

All through the week, the Pakistani army fired small arms and continued mortar shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. Last week, it had injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament in March that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year. In 2019, more than 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd