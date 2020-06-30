J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

Official data accessed by The Indian Express shows that there have been 2215 CFVs recorded on the LoC till June 25 this year. A total of 3168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018. (File) Official data accessed by The Indian Express shows that there have been 2215 CFVs recorded on the LoC till June 25 this year. A total of 3168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018. (File)

An infiltration bid along the Line of Actual Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled on the intervening night of June 29-30, an army statement said.

“On night of 29/30 June 20, suspicious movement of 6-8 persons was observed in two groups in Parkian Gali Sector, Kupwara (J&K) along the LoC. Own troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. Infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness. Details awaited,” the statement said.

As tensions run high on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the LoC with Pakistan has also not seen any dip in intensity this year. The Indian Express on Tuesday reported that there have been 382 ceasefire violations (CFVs) recorded on the LoC in May and 302 in June so far, rising sharply from 221 and 181 CFVs recorded during these months last year. Meanwhile, security forces have been equally committed to fighting militancy — 41 militants killed in the month of June itself.

Official data accessed by The Indian Express shows that there have been 2215 CFVs recorded on the LoC till June 25 this year. A total of 3168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018.

On Monday, three militants, including a Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Jammu’s Doda district, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A police spokesperson said the other two were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants.

