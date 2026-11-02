Day before new Chief Secretary takes charge, J&K L-G orders new postings for six IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday ordered the transfer and reassignment of six senior IAS officers.
This comes a day ahead of Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, taking charge as J&K’s new Chief Secretary after C S Atal Dulloo retired on October 31.
IAS officer Shaleen Kabra, a 1992-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been posted as DG of Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development from the current posting at Jal Shakti Department, according to an order issued by General Administration Department’s Commissioner-Secretary M Raju.
Kabra was Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department, besides holding the additional charge of the posts of Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K; Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, and Administrative Secretary Revenue Department.
He is the third senior IAS officer shifted in J&K after Yadav’s appointment as Chief Secretary.
Rehana Batul, a 2010-batch IAS officer, posted as DG J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development, has been appointed as Commissioner-Secretary Tribal Affairs Department relieving Secretary Tourism, Avny Lavasa, of the additional charge. Lavasa will now hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary Revenue Department, the order said.
Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Chandraker Bharti, a 1996-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been given additional charge as Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K.
M Raju, a 1995-batch IAS officer, holding additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol and Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary Estates Department.
Saugat Biswasm, a 2006-batch IAS officer, who is Commissioner-Secretary Health and Medical Education Department will hold the additional charge as Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department.
The government had earlier shifted two IAS officers — Ashwani Kumar and Dr Ashish Chandra Verma — from J&K to Delhi with immediate effect.
Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, was posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department. Verma, a 1994-batch IAS officer, was posted as Financial Commissioner (ACS), Agriculture Production Department.
At least half a dozen bureaucrats in the UT’s administration are senior to Yadav. Dheeraj Gupta, a 1993-batch IAS officer, posted as Additional Chief Secretary to CM Omar Abdullah, will not be reporting to Yadav.
Two other ACS-rank IAS officers — Shailendra Kumar and Anil Kumar Singh — are both from the 1995 batch. Kumar is Financial Commissioner, Finance, and Singh is Financial Commissioner, PWD (R&B).