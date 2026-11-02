Day before new Chief Secretary takes charge, J&K L-G orders new postings for six IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday ordered the transfer and reassignment of six senior IAS officers.

This comes a day ahead of Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, taking charge as J&K’s new Chief Secretary after C S Atal Dulloo retired on October 31.

IAS officer Shaleen Kabra, a 1992-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been posted as DG of Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development from the current posting at Jal Shakti Department, according to an order issued by General Administration Department’s Commissioner-Secretary M Raju.

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Kabra was Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department, besides holding the additional charge of the posts of Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K; Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, and Administrative Secretary Revenue Department.