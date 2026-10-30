J&K High Court strikes down water tax on hydel projects, quashes notices to firms

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday ruled that the government cannot levy a tax on water usage for generation of hydropower in the Union Territory.

Striking down provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, the court said that “the enactment of the impugned legislation to the extent it seeks to impose tax on generation of electricity was, therefore, beyond the legislative competence of the erstwhile State of J&K. To that extent, the provisions of impugned Act of 2010 are ultra vires the Constitution.”

The court also quashed the demand notices against the petitioners Mass N Ergy Private Limited, Magpie Hydel Construction Operation Industries, and Choudhary Power Projects Private Limited.