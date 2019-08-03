J&K HC Bar Association suspends two for statement on Article 35A

The J&K High Court Bar Association in Jammu on Thursday suspended two senior members from basic membership for making a statement emphasising the need to retain and strengthen Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

The suspended members are A V Gupta and S C Gupta.

“The executive committee condemns the recent statement of some members of the Bar supporting Article 35A as it has hurt the nationalist image of Bar Association, Jammu, and projected it as taking a stand on the matter contrary to that of people elsewhere the country,” said Bar president Abhinav Sharma, who is also a BJP spokesperson.

Pointing out that the decision came at a meeting of the executive committee of the Bar Association, he said, “It was decided to issue show cause notice to two lawyers and suspend their basic membership till they explain their position…”

A V Gupta, who had been president of the Bar Association, and S C Gupta were among a number of lawyers who at a recent meeting emphasised the need to retain and strengthen Article 35A.

The suspension drew strong reactions from lawyers who supported Article 35A.

“How can you stop anyone from expressing one’s personal views? Are we living in a democracy like India or in Afghanistan?’’ asked senior lawyer Sheikh Shakeel, adding that he hoped the suspensions would be revoked.