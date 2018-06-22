Jammu Kashmir Governor’s advisor Vijay Kumar reviews security situation in Kashmir

K Vijay Kumar has also served as the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between 2010 and 2012, before he was appointed as a senior security advisor in MHA. (Twitter) K Vijay Kumar has also served as the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between 2010 and 2012, before he was appointed as a senior security advisor in MHA. (Twitter)

Retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar, who assumed office as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, on Friday reviewed the security situation in the valley, an official spokesman said. Immediately after assuming office as advisor to the governor, Kumar reviewed the security situation with the top police brass during a meeting here.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police S P Vaid, the director general of prisons, special DG and other officers. During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on the prevailing security situation in Kashmir, the spokesman said. Kumar stressed on close synergy between security agencies for maintaining peace. Regarding the security in jails, he asked for better security management of prisons viz-a-viz modern gadgetry and infrastructure, the spokesman said.

He was till recently holding the post of senior security advisor to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Kumar, a 1975 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, had earlier served in the Kashmir valley as inspector general of the Border Security Force (BSF) in 1998-2001 when the border guarding force was actively involved in the counter-militancy operations.

He also served as the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between 2010 and 2012, before he was appointed as a senior security advisor in MHA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App