J&K post for Shah Faesal if he continues in IAS: Satya Pal Malik

Three days after Kashmiri IAS topper Shah Faesal tendered his resignation in protest against “unabated killings in Kashmir”, the Centre’s alleged lack of political initiative in the state and “marginalisation of Indian Muslims”, Governor Satya Pal Malik said he continues to be a government officer as his resignation has not yet been accepted and he could be posted in the state to help ameliorate poverty and create job opportunities for youths.

“As far as his feelings about Kashmiris are concerned, in case he would continue his service as an IAS officer, he could be posted in the region for extending his fullest support in ameliorating poverty and creating job opportunities for the youths of the Valley so that people would be prosperous and lead a better life,” the Governor said in a statement.

Malik said Faesal could serve society better if he continues his services as an IAS officer. Terming Faesal’s decision to join politics as personal, Malik said he could deliver better as an officer rather than a politician.