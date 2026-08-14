J&K to review rejected forest rights claims, warns officials of FIRs for violations

Comes after Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department issued fresh eviction notices to forest dwellers in Kashmir.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 05:20 AM IST
J&K orders review of rejected forest rights claims: ‘No eligible forest dweller to be deprived’J&K's Forests and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana has directed a review of all cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). (X/Jawed Ahmed Rana)
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As the Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department has issued fresh eviction notices to forest dwellers in the Valley, J&K’s Forests and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana has directed a review of all cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

The direction follows a circular issued by the Tribal Affairs department asking officials to ensure there are no evictions without giving a reasonable chance for redressal.

“The cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act shall be reviewed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, so that no eligible forest dweller is deprived of his legitimate rights,” Rana told officials during a stakeholders’ meeting.

This comes days after the department issued eviction notices to forest dwellers in different parts of the Valley, especially in the frontier Kupwara district. “There is a need for greater awareness among field-level forest officials about the Forest Rights Act,” Rana, a tribal leader, said. “There is a need for a sensitive, transparent and legally compliant approach while dealing with the concerns of forest-dwelling communities.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Minister Rana said he had asked for each rejection to be reviewed. “The Forest Rights Act is clear that the decision on rejection or otherwise is to be taken by the Gram Sabha and not the department. We have asked them to review each case, explain who rejected these cases and on what basis. I have also told them that an FIR would be registered against officials who violate the Act.”

The government, especially the Tribal Affairs Ministry, has taken serious note of the action against forest dwellers, especially after the demolition in Jammu’s Sidhra.

A fortnight ago, the Tribal Affairs department issued a circular outlining the verification process in these cases, laying out a three-tier mechanism in which the Gram Sabha will decide whether to reject such cases. An aggrieved party has two appeals: the sub-divisional committee within 60 days and the district-level committee within two months.

The word of the district-level committee will be final.

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The Tribal Affairs department circular also said no forest dweller would be evicted before he had exhausted all options. “No member of a forest dwelling scheduled tribe or other traditional forest dweller shall be evicted or removed from forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete,” reads the circular.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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