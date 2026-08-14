J&K to review rejected forest rights claims, warns officials of FIRs for violations

J&K's Forests and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana has directed a review of all cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). (X/Jawed Ahmed Rana)

As the Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department has issued fresh eviction notices to forest dwellers in the Valley, J&K’s Forests and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana has directed a review of all cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

The direction follows a circular issued by the Tribal Affairs department asking officials to ensure there are no evictions without giving a reasonable chance for redressal.

“The cases rejected under the Forest Rights Act shall be reviewed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, so that no eligible forest dweller is deprived of his legitimate rights,” Rana told officials during a stakeholders’ meeting.