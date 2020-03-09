Follow Us:
Monday, March 09, 2020
Must Read

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

Kashmir Zone Police said the encounter was under way and security forces were on the job.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2020 10:03:31 am
Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter in Shopian One militant was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

One militant was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Monday. Kashmir Zone Police said the encounter was underway and security forces were on the job.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement