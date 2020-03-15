4 LeT, Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which four terrorists were killed, the spokesman said.(Representational) The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which four terrorists were killed, the spokesman said.(Representational)

Four terrorists, belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfits, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dar Mohalla Watarigam area of Dialgam in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which four terrorists were killed, the spokesman said.

He said three of the slain terrorists— district commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Omar Ameen Bhat and Sajad Ahmed Bhat— were affiliated with LeT, while Gulzar Ahmed Bhat belonged to HM.

All of them were residents of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he added.

Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, ammunition and other incriminating material have been recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said, adding all the slain militants were involved in several terror crime cases.

