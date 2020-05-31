J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag between security forces, militants

It added that police and security officials are involved. (Representational Image) It added that police and security officials are involved. (Representational Image)

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the wee hours of Sunday at Poshkreeri area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

In a tweet, the zonal police said a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

#Encounter has started at #Poshkreeri area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2020

The encounter comes a day after two militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two militants were killed in an encounter which broke out between militants and security forces at Wanpora Khudwani area of Kulgam Saturday morning. According to police, the slain militants were hiding inside a house.

A spokesperson for J&K Police said in a release that during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, based on a police input, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading, to an encounter,” police said. In the encounter, two militants were killed, they added. “Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” the release said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

